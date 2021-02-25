Okanagan patients will benefit from the recent inclusion of the Medical Arts Health Research Group in a worldwide study with the National Institute of Health (NIH). The study will be a global collaboration for finding better treatments for COVID-19. (File photo)

Okanagan patients will benefit from the recent inclusion of the Medical Arts Health Research Group in a worldwide study with the National Institute of Health (NIH). The study will be a global collaboration for finding better treatments for COVID-19. (File photo)

Okanagan research group involved with finding better COVID treatments

Okanagan Medical Arts Health Research Group invited to collaborate in global study

Okanagan patients are about to benefit from the recent inclusion of the Medical Arts Health Research Group in a worldwide study with the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The study will be a global collaboration for finding better treatments for COVID-19.

“The work being done with COVID-19 is demonstrating how timelines can be reduced when patients, academics, industry and government are all working together,” says Medical Arts Health Research Group owner Donna Benson, who is honoured about the invitation her company has received.

“Research takes time and there are many new lessons in global collaboration for COVID-19 we are learning, which we hope will be generalizable to other areas needing better treatments.”

The Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine published The Answer is 17 Years, What is the Question: Understanding Time Lags in Translational Research, that states to get a new development for patients takes 17 years. It takes that much time to measure different points of the process.

This information was gathered from literature describing and quantifying time lags in the health research translation process. Papers were included in the review if they quantified time lags in the development of health interventions.

COVID-19 is forcing change and with collaborations, these timelines are being reduced. What this announcement means for patients in the Okanagan is that they will be able to get treatments typically done in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary locally. This will enable Medical Arts Research to try and get the latest and great care for patients, and gives doctors access to the best new options to help patients.

Lindsey Hovey, integrator/operations manager for the Medical Arts Research Health Group, says the world is changing and people want better ways to get the best of new treatment options for patients.

If you are wondering about any therapeutic area, contact Medical Arts Research Health Group.

READ MORE: Researchers in need of Okanagan residents to participate in

Alzheimer’s study


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

research

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

Just Posted

Sylvain Fabi, Canada’s chief negotiator for the Columbia River Treaty, joined a number of government and Indigenous government stakeholders for a virtual town hall on Feb. 24, 2021, to update the state of the Columbia River Treaty negotiations. Trevor Crawley photo/Zoom screenshot
Indigenous input key to Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Ecosystem function included in negotiations along with flood management and power generation priorities

A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, 2020 International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital

Okanagan patients will benefit from the recent inclusion of the Medical Arts Health Research Group in a worldwide study with the National Institute of Health (NIH). The study will be a global collaboration for finding better treatments for COVID-19. (File photo)
Okanagan research group involved with finding better COVID treatments

Okanagan Medical Arts Health Research Group invited to collaborate in global study

A rendering of a proposed four-unit development on Downie St. (Monashees Drafting & Design)
Row housing proposed on Downie St. in Revelstoke

A zoning amendment and public hearing are required for the project

I hope the pandemic doesn’t kill the bulk section. I like to choose my own candy. (File)
Liam’s Lowdown: To all the candy I’ve ever loved

Not all candies are created equal

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

Larch Place is the first building to be built in the BC Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association housing project at the corner of Third Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. This view is from the Shuswap Street side where it sits behind the Graystone East building. (File photo)
Opening of doors at new housing development in Salmon Arm welcomed

BC Housing announces opening of 32 rental units, with 35 more expected in summer 2021

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner confirms ‘puddle jumping’ in 2020 drowning deaths of 3 B.C. men

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay doctor shares experience contracting COVID-19

Castlegar doctor shares her COVID experience

Vancouver International Women in Film Festival kicks off March 5.
Women in Film Festival features two B.C. filmmakers

The 16th annual festival kicks off March 5, 2021

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

Agatha Mary Clarissa Miller, before she knew she would change literature. Photo Wikipedia
And Then There Were None

What book knocked your booties off when you were young?

Most Read