Okanagan research group involved with finding better COVID treatments

Okanagan patients are about to benefit from the recent inclusion of the Medical Arts Health Research Group in a worldwide study with the National Institute of Health (NIH).

The study will be a global collaboration for finding better treatments for COVID-19.

“The work being done with COVID-19 is demonstrating how timelines can be reduced when patients, academics, industry and government are all working together,” says Medical Arts Health Research Group owner Donna Benson, who is honoured about the invitation her company has received.

“Research takes time and there are many new lessons in global collaboration for COVID-19 we are learning, which we hope will be generalizable to other areas needing better treatments.”

The Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine published The Answer is 17 Years, What is the Question: Understanding Time Lags in Translational Research, that states to get a new development for patients takes 17 years. It takes that much time to measure different points of the process.

This information was gathered from literature describing and quantifying time lags in the health research translation process. Papers were included in the review if they quantified time lags in the development of health interventions.

COVID-19 is forcing change and with collaborations, these timelines are being reduced. What this announcement means for patients in the Okanagan is that they will be able to get treatments typically done in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary locally. This will enable Medical Arts Research to try and get the latest and great care for patients, and gives doctors access to the best new options to help patients.

Lindsey Hovey, integrator/operations manager for the Medical Arts Research Health Group, says the world is changing and people want better ways to get the best of new treatment options for patients.

If you are wondering about any therapeutic area, contact Medical Arts Research Health Group.

