Okanagan resident falls victim to fraud

RCMP investigating elaborate phone scam

A recent fraud has prompted a warning from authorities after one local resident was conned out of a significant amount of money.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after an area resident fell victim to an elaborate phone scam last week. The alleged scammers, claiming to be from their bank, advised the victim that they were conducting an investigation into on-going frauds in the area and requested access to their bank account. After the bank account was accessed, the victim was convinced that fraudulent activity may have taken place within their account. The victim was then directed to purchase numerous Google Play gift cards, from two different grocery stores in varying amounts, which ended up totalling thousands of dollars to “aid” in the investigation.

READ MORE: Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000

“After a considerable amount of time on the phone with the fraudulent company, the victim grew suspicious and before hanging up the phone attended to their nearest bank to confirm if it was the bank on the other line,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “It was then that the victim was directed by bank staff to immediately end the call. Unfortunately the victim did lose a considerable amount of money to the scam prior to the call ending.”

The RCMP want to warn residents that at no time should banking information be given over the phone to anyone, unless you have called the institution directly. If a banking institution should call you, advise them that you will call back using a number found on-line by you, or a number given to you previously by your bank.

Law enforcement agencies will never ask for payment to avoid or aid in an investigation.

READ MORE: Fraud suspect identified by RCMP

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadians worried by plan to let Americans import drugs
Next story
Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

Just Posted

Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

Permit needed as guests will stay in small accessory buildings on the property

To Nelson from Revelstoke: by water and land

Two athletes with spinal cord injuries recently completed the 250 km journey

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart leaves B.C. Liberal caucus as donation examined

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart wrote to Elections B.C.

Doe, a deer: Revelstoke teen’s wildlife photo printed nationally

She just got her photo of a white-tailed deer in a Canadian Geographic magazine

Impaired driving, drug violations, vehicle theft higher in Revelstoke compared to province

While Revelstoke has less crime overall compared to the rest of B.C, some incidents are common

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Officials work with B.C. prison on communication after inmate escape

Residents near William Head prison concerned about time between escape and public alert

Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

They didn’t leave the Edmonton suite before writing a note to the visiting Vancouver Island couple

Part five: The opioid crisis and the North Okanagan

Combatting the stigma surrounding the opioid crisis

Temporary use permit issued for modified bed and breakfast near Penticton

Permit needed as guests will stay in small accessory buildings on the property

West Kelowna man stabbed at Enderby ‘pit party’

Police are seeking witnesses of the suspected stabbing that occurred in Enderby overnight

Okanagan male model to represent Canada in international contest

Adonis Jocsing will go up against 19 other men for top prize

Armed ‘Deadpool’ robbery suspect steals drink and toy from Okanagan gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Building planned for West Summerland Station site

Project will commemorate history of rail travel in region

Most Read