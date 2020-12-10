Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

Okanagan residents urged to follow the rules

COVID-19 restrictions in place “inconvenient, but necessary”

Residents are being urged to do their part to protect each other.

Earlier this week Dr. Bonnie Henry said, “it’s especially important to follow the rules right now because progress is starting to be made.”

To further help bend the curve during this second wave, the District of Lake Country is urging residents to follow the rules.

“These measures and limitations might seem inconvenient, but they are necessary,” the district said. “Our actions and behaviors can be the difference between life and death for not only ourselves but for those around us.

“Citizens of Lake Country – let’s do our part by following the rules.”

The district is doing its part by not permitting public attendance at council meetings, including Tuesday’s Dec. 15 meeting.

IMMEDIATE PROGRAM PAUSE: please note that effective immediately the following District of Lake Country programs will be…

Posted by District of Lake Country on Thursday, December 3, 2020

But that isn’t restricting the public from having their say on a few upcoming development variances.

The most notable is a high-rise condo on Benchland Drive development.

The proposed project is looking to build up from four storeys to six, to accommodate 86 units, commercial space and a pool.

READ MORE: More height requested for Lake Country condo

Comments on the application can be made by calling 236-583-2002 on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. or by contacting the planning department by email prior to the council meeting at development@lakecountry.bc.ca.

“Community members are encouraged to continue to be involved and participate by watching the live stream of the meeting from the comfort of home,” the district said.

Residents can speak to council and express their views during public comment by calling 236-583-2002.

New applications that require public input will be deferred until further notice.

If you are unable to watch the meeting live, you can catch it the following day on the district’s YouTube channel.

The Jan. 5, 2021 council meeting is cancelled.

Municipal hall will be closed to the public Dec. 25 to Jan. 10.

All essential services in Lake Country will continue to be provided (water, wastewater, emergency response and road maintenance).

Most municipal services are available at www.lakecountry.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Oyama scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid
Next story
Okanagan scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

Just Posted

Tim Hortons in Revelstoke. (Google maps)
Updated: Woman arrested in Revelstoke Tim Hortons for allegedly refusing to wear a mask

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Argonaut Creek is part of the inland temperate rainforest ecosystem, which is the last large scale inland temperate rainforest left on earth. The valley is also habitat for mountain caribou, an endangered species. (Photo credit Echo Creek Conservation Society)
Province halts logging north of Revelstoke over caribou concerns

The proposed cut blocks are in Argonaut Creek, 100 kilometres northeast of the city

Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds delivering donations to Patti Larson, program director for Community Connections Food Bank. (Submitted)
Revelstoke RCMP Cram a Cruiser successful

It was a contact less event

Interior Health has greatly increased the virtual availability of physicians through the pandemic. (Unsplash)
Virtual care has expanded significantly amid the pandemic in Interior Health

‘This crisis has forced us to change how we deliver health care more in 20 days than we had in 20 years’

A woman and her dog walk past a sign advertising face masks for sale amid the global coronavirus pandemic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
81 new COVID-19 infections in Interior Health

Sixteen people are in hospital, four of whom are in intensive care

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Parkview Elementary music teacher Kris Koenig directs Mrs. Peel’s Grade 3/4 class through their part of a school-wide Christmas concert that will be compiled into a video and streamed to parents. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap elementary school’s Christmas concert goes digital

Students’ songs are being recorded against a green screen and assembled into a complete play

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Erin Telley (nee Tranfield), originally from Oyama, B.C., is a scientist in Portugal, who was one of the first to collect an image of the novel coronavirus. (Contributed)
Okanagan scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

‘Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘how do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand,’ she says

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

South Okanagan Secondary School. (Facebook)
Oliver high school has a COVID-19 exposure

South Okanagan Secondary has the first case in SD53

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read