Okanagan residents urged to report crimes, not post on Facebook

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher says enforcement still a top detachment priority

Vernon’s top cop says enforcement continues to be a priority.

During a presentation to city council, Supt. Shawna Baher indicated that RCMP officers are dealing with a variety of issues, including stolen property and open drug use.

READ MORE: Second-quarter police report shows assault, theft on the rise

“Our members are encouraged to go out there and deal with problems,” she said.

Baher added that officers have sympathy towards those in need or struggling with addiction, but illegal and unacceptable activities are not permitted.

“Addiction is not a reason for people to act in the behaviour they are.”

Baher is also calling on residents to report crimes to the police so they can be recorded and responded to.

“It’s not OK to just post on Facebook,” she said.

— Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP superintendent helps with arrest

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility
Next story
Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 21

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 21

Two musical acts playing The Last Drop on Aug. 24

See John Michael Lind and She Hangs Brightly

Community Calendar for Aug. 21

Karaoke Night Wednesdays, 9 p.m. River City Pub Join us every Wednesday… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for Aug. 21

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Love the Revelstoke markets? Visit the other 145 across the province

There’s a new online guide and each market has a different flavour

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Cross-examination begins for B.C. dad accused of killing young daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

Civil claim filed over motocross track west of Summerland

Track was constructed on agricultural land around 2016

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Most Read