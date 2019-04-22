Okanagan resort seeking connnection to rail trail

Predator Ridge Resort slated to present wish for trail from resort to ORT to Vernon council

Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort is exploring the possibility with the City of Vernon of connecting a multi-use trail from the resort to the Okanagan Rail Trail. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort wants to see a trail connecting the resort to the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Brad Pelletier, senior vice-president of Wesbild Okanagan, which owns and operates the resort, will make a pitch to Vernon council Tuesday.

“Although Predator Ridge is in close proximity to the Okanagan Rail Trail geographically, safe accessbility via the current road systems for self-guided tours is currently not in place,” wrote Pelletier in a letter to Vernon council. “Our goals parallel those of the City of Vernon, and a real opportunity exists to link us to the Okanagan Rail Trail and the city.

“A connection to both is achievable.”

Known for its stunning views and 36-holes of world-class golf, Predator Ridge is looking to being as recognized for cycling as it is for golf, but also wants to expand tourism for the North Okanagan.

Pelletier said the resort has “the infrastructure and service models in palce to accommodate long- and short-haul visitors to the region.”

“This past year, we completed our new Granite Bike Trail, expanded our bike rental fleet including e-bikes as well as purchased a nine-passenger shuttle capable of transporting cyclists, as well as their equipment, between Coldstream and Lake Country,” said Pelletier. “While these initiatives are an integral part of expanding the cycling program, we need to turn our attention to what we believe is tourism’s biggest opportunity, which is in the area of family/leisure cyclists.”

Pelletier said user rates for the rail trail, which opened last summer, “are far exceeding anticipated numbers,” and this is the “ideal time to move forward with a multi-use access trail suitable for bikes, walkers and hikers of all age that connects Predator and the emergence of the Commonage corridor to the Okanagan Rail Trail.”



