Okanagan Salvation Army stung by theft

Thieves struck Vernon’s Salvation Army’s new food recovery truck.

Two batteries were taken off the truck Monday evening.

“Our truck driver noticed that both batteries were missing at the start of his shift this morning,” said Vernon Salvation Army Lt. Stefan Reid Tuesday morning. “This is an unfortunate situation but we are committed to continuing our service to Vernon and surrounding communities with minimal interruption.”

Reid said the organization is working on replacing the batteries over the next day or so.

It comes at a cost and we are disappointed that this has happened but we remain certain that our community will support us during these days,” he said, adding the Salvation Army remains committed to serving the community with hope, dignity and respect for everyone.



