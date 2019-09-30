Central Okanagan Search and Rescue teams have spent the past four days looking for an overdue hunter. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)

Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

The search continues for an overdue hunter who went missing near James Lake last week.

Gordon Solloway, 74, left to go on a short hunting trip on Thursday morning, but when he didn’t return home at noon police were called and a search and rescue operation got underway.

According to a spokeperson for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Solloway’s truck was spotted by a wildlife camera driving up Goudie Road on Saturday.

READ MORE: COSAR, RCMP seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

Thanks to the image, Ed Henczel said search teams have focused their efforts on that area, however so far he has not been found.

“The search is ongoing,” said Henczel. “We’re asking if anyone has any dash cam footage from Saturday in the morning.”

Prior to being spotted by the wildlife camera, Solloway was last seen gassing up his truck at Petro-Canada on Highway 33 in Rutland shortly after leaving his home at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday before passing the wildlife camera around 7:40 a.m.

A helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft have been brought in to help with the search.

Henczel said search and rescue teams believe Solloway may have gotten stuck in his truck due to his mobilities.

Solloway is described as:

  • A Caucasian male
  • 74 years of age
  • 5 ft 9 in (180 cm) tall
  • 250 lbs (113 kg)
  • brown hair
  • blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solloway is urged to contact their local police or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. The public can also remain completely anonymous by calling a tip into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years
Next story
Plastic teabags leach billions of microplastics into your tea

Just Posted

PHOTO GALLERY: Re-live the magic

LUNA Nocturnal Art Wonder back for a third year in Revelstoke

The war over Sunnyside bike trail

Residents say the Revelstoke bike trail could pollute their water; RCA says it’s “much needed”

Okanagan family displaced by house fire given donation to go toy shopping

House of Dwarfs Daycare and Vernon Teach and Learn have each chipped in $300 for new toys

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High nine degrees

PROFILE: Brynne running for Green Party in Kootenay-Columbia

Long-time West Kootenay resident advocates for food security, environmental issues

Spotlight on B.C.: Setting the agenda on key election issues

The latest in our four-part series looks at climate change’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

LETTER: What is the point of recycling

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

Ellison Hall was officially opened in October, 1911

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Most Read