Okanagan seniors experience puppy love

Missionwood Retirement Resort residents had a special Valentine’s Day

Residents of a retirement home in Kelowna had a lively Friday afternoon.

Volunteer handlers and therapy dogs from UBCO’s B.A.R.K. program visited Missionwood Retirement Resort for the first time.

Building Academic Retention through K9s (B.A.R.K.) brings trained therapy dogs to university students in an effort to reduce stress, homesickness, as well as to foster interpersonal connections. The program promotes the overall social and emotional well-being of students.

But this time, they wanted to bring the smiles to another generation.

The program’s director Dr. John Tyler-Binfet said going to university is a bit like being in a retirement centre, which is why he wanted to bring the dogs to Missionwood.

“It can be a bit crowded and a bit impersonal, people comment on the food,” he laughed.

“But to me, it just makes a lot of sense. We have a high rate of loneliness in both settings on campus and in a setting like this. I think it’s just a progressive way to see our students in a different environment and to see our dogs working and doing in a different context outside of UBC.”

Tyler-Binfet added based on the Valentine’s Day success, he imagines they’ll be back at the home.

Geri Eakins has been a volunteer handler since B.A.R.K.’s inception and she said the afternoon was special.

“It’s been amazing today. I can see the smiles and energy and how people just seem to come alive and just telling the stories of when they had their dogs, the particular dogs they had,” she said.

“It’s just amazing to see the energy in here and the aliveness.”

READ MORE: Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

READ MORE: Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Early morning blaze consumes South Okanagan home

Just Posted

Celebrating more than the love of fresh powder at Revelstoke Mountain Resort today

Couples married or renewed their vows for free on Feb. 14

City of Revelstoke and union reach agreement

Workers will see a 2% raise each year for the next four years

Two injured in semi truck incident on Trans Canada Highway Feb. 13

One was pinned between a semi and a plow when another semi hit the wreckage

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Lessons from Shrek the Musical

What makes Shrek the Musical special? I love musicals. The joyfulness of… Continue reading

Okanagan seniors experience puppy love

Missionwood Retirement Resort residents had a special Valentine’s Day

UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

South Okanagan youth spread Valentines Day love

Grade 3 students dropped off goodies to Soupateria with messages: ‘You’re special’ and ‘Don’t give up’

Kelowna toddler and Mexican orphans benefit from Vernon fundraiser

Valentine’s for Mexico spreads smiles

Kelowna business owners frustrated over heating and flooding issues

At least three businesses have come forward with complaints

Most Read