Photo of wanted person; Michael David Trosky. (Photo submitted)

Police seek Okanagan-Shuswap armed robbery suspect

A two-month long search for an alleged armed robbery suspect, Michael David Trosky, who is wanted on outstanding warrants, has led RCMP to seek the public’s assistance in locating him.

Investigators from the Vernon RCMP, along with the Salmon Arm and Sicamous RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Michael David Trosky.

Trosky is wanted on outstanding warrants in relation to a series of events that have occurred in the Okanagan and Shuswap areas over a two-month period.

On Dec. 17, 2018, the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery of a delivery driver. One suspect was arrested following this incident, however, the second suspect, later identified as Trosky, managed to evade police at that time. Charges of attempted armed robbery, dangerous driving, flight from police, assault with a weapon and failing to stop were approved by the BC Prosecution Service. A warrant has also been issued.

Warrants for Trosky’s arrest are also outstanding in relation to several charges arising from previous incidents, including allegations of flight from police, theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and prohibited driving.

“The RCMP is actively seeking information about his whereabouts,” said Const. Kelly Brett of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “If you see Michael Trosky, or know where he may be, contact the RCMP or your police of jurisdiction. Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend Trosky.”

If you have any information about Trosky, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

