You can nominate someone who has been extremely helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic to possibly win a $100 gift card from the Armstrong Regional Cooperative. (Co-op photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative seeks nominations for gift cards

Armstrong Regional Cooperative wants to thank those who have gone the extra mile during crisis

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative wants to help say thank you to somebody making your life a little easier or a little brighter.

Tell Co-op about someone you know that has gone above and beyond to help their friends, neighbours or community during the pandemic and they could receive a $100 Co-op Gift Card. This could be anyone from a frontline worker to someone down the street delivering baking to their neighbours.

Co-op will be giving out up to 1,250 gift cards across Western Canada. Nominations will be accepted Until Tuesday, May 19. at www.wecare.crs.

“Our community is stronger today because of the contributions people are making throughout this pandemic,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager of the Armstrong Regional Cooperative. “We continue our efforts to serve our Co-op members and customers, while also supporting initiatives that benefit our community.”

On behalf of local co-ops like Armstrong Regional, Federated Co-operatives Limited is making a $250,000 donation to provincial food banks in Western Canada.

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is a retail co-operative that has proudly served the Okanagan and Shuswap for more than 98 years, operating three gas bars, three commercial card locks and delivering bulk fuel throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap. Today, the Armstrong Co-op serves more than 21,000 members.

Since 2015, the Armstrong Regional Co-op has returned more than $19 million to its members in cashback and equity, while contributing to many community organizations and initiatives.

