(Pxhere.com)

(Pxhere.com)

Okanagan, Shuswap organizations among emergency sexual assault service grant recipients

The Ending Violence Association of B.C. will distribute $10 million in funding over three years

Twenty-three organizations across the province will receive grants to support emergency sexual assault services, including a few from the Okanagan and the Shuswap area.

The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS) in Kelowna, the Okanagan Nation Alliance based in Westbank and the Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society will be receiving some of the funding from the Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC).

EVA BC will be distributing $10 million over three years through its Emergency Sexual Assault Services (ESAS) grant program. The association said the ESAS grant program will fill in the gaps where funding was cut to sexual assault centres in the province back in 2001.

“For the past 18 years, EVA BC has been in dialogue with the province about both the status of sexual assault response in British Columbia and the significant need for funding for services for survivors. This funding program will provide a huge benefit to survivors of sexual assault in the 23 communities being funded,” EVA BC executive director Tracy Porteous said.

Other communities receiving the funding include the Lake Babine Nation in Burns Lake, Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola, Yeqox Nilin Justice Society in Williams Lake, Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society in Port Alberni, the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre Society, the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre Society, as well as organizations in Surrey and Vancouver among others.

The goal of the funding program is to help organizations deliver community-based, emergency sexual assault response services that are trauma-informed and culturally appropriate from now until March 23, 2023.

Chastity Davis-Alphonse is EVA BC’s Indigenous ESAS co-lead. She said the grant funding is a much-needed opportunity for Indigenous communities in BC to develop and deliver essential services to sexual assault survivors.

“It is a significant step forward in supporting Indigenous communities to develop their own community-based programming that is specific to the needs of their community members,” she said.

READ: Holiday awareness: MADD constructs car crash display downtown Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

sexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay-Columbia MP wants more clarity on federal vaccination rollout
Next story
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
Kootenay-Columbia MP wants more clarity on federal vaccination rollout

Rob Morrison pushing for more information on vaccine distribution, prioritization

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

Hayley Stewart has opened her very own gallery, for the winter season, on Mackenzie Avenue in downtown Revelstoke. (Remi Goguen Photography)
New gallery pops up on Mackenzie Ave.

Colourful mountainscapes available in Hayley Stewart’s gallery

The City of Revelstoke is joining the ranks of many this season donating to the Community Connections’ Christmas Program. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Council donates to food bank in lieu of cancelled staff party

The Revelstoke food bank has seen unprecedented need this year

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying Revelstoke police officer

Assaulted officer during traffic stop on Highway 1 in June, 2019

Hand of man giving car keys to designated driver
Designated driver service pivots during COVID-19

Gals Designated Drivers started delivering groceries to homes when the pandemic started

B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (Western News file photo)
Man pleads guilty in Penticton court to multi-province crime spree

Crown recommended a 25-month sentence for all the charges for Parker James Ardiel, of Oliver

A rider rides a ‘fat bike’ in the snow. A proposal to make trails accessible to fat bikes by grooming South Canoe trails when snow gets to about four inches receives nod from Salmon Arm council on Dec. 14, 2020. (Contributed)
‘Fat bikes’ to hit groomed Shuswap trails

Snow in 2019 prompts bike group to explore need for grooming, city OKs one-year pilot project

(Pxhere.com)
Okanagan, Shuswap organizations among emergency sexual assault service grant recipients

The Ending Violence Association of B.C. will distribute $10 million in funding over three years

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive Moderna vaccine doses before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

A fundraiser has been launched to support James Hopkins and Helane Northey, who lost their Sicamous home in a fire on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (Gofundme photo)
Senior Sicamous couple lose home in fire

House destroyed in blaze, fundraiser launched to help rebuild

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of B.C. teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus near Victoria in December 1973

A kitten plays with the drawstrings on a sweatshirt as folks take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
‘Low-intensity’ indoor fitness OK under B.C.’s revised COVID-19 orders

Light weightlifting, pilates, hatha yoga, low-intensity barre classes

Most Read