Okanagan-Shuswap real estate markets not slowing down

Residential sales in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap beat last year’s sales by 71 per cent

(File photo)

Home sales in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap markets continue to soar.

According to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB), residential sales in November of this year topped last year’s sales by 71 per cent, but came in at 15 per cent less than October’s 1,062 sales.

The supply of homes, OMREB found, still struggles to meet the high demand.

“We continue to see high residential housing demand despite a mild seasonal slowdown generally seen during this time of year,” said OMREB President Kim Heizmann said in an announcement on Dec. 2.

“Looking at the numbers we can see that consumer demand is not being met due to record low listings, which creates upward pressure on pricing. Essentially, the demand is so high that is difficult for inventory to build up.”

Compared to 2019, single-family homes across the board have increased in sales and price. In November, the most homes in the region sold in the Central Okanagan, totalling 291 sales. The highest average price also rested in the Central Okanagan, at $728,900, up 10. 5 per cent from last year. The lowest prices in the region, while also climbing, are found in Shuswap/Revelstoke, at $480,600. The North Okanagan fell between the two.

It’s a similar story for townhouses, as well as condos/apartments. However, condos in Shuswap/Revelstoke are closer in price to those in the Central Okanagan, at $342,000 compared to $387,300.

The average number of days to sell single-family homes substantially decreased, by about 20 per cent across the board compared to last year.

However, compared to October, the number of days to sell all home types went up 8 per cent to 88 days.

For more information on your local real estate market, visit OMREB.com, or contact your local Realtor.

