Okanagan-Shuswap residents love Canada

Residents up and down the valley weigh in on what being Canadian means on the nations birthday

Residents across the Okanagan and Shuswap celebrated Canada Day in many different ways, from volunteering to listening to music, to having their face painted.

As Canada turns 151 years-old we wanted to find out how people were marking the nation’s birthday, so we took to the streets of Vernon to ask.

In Kelowna, Matthew Abrey asked residents what they love about Canada. Answers varied from multiculturalism to nature, to inclusion and freedom.

To the South in Okanagan Falls, residents gathered in Kenyon Park to enjoy the annual Lions Club BBQ and music by the lake. Brennan Phillips took the opportunity to speak with people there about what it means to be Canadian.

Many said Canadians are kind and generous who are able to gather together to in a safe environment.

Over in the Shuswap, residents there gathered for the Biggest Little Celebration’ around for Canada Day. The day started with a pancake breakfast, with a parade right after. In the kid’s corner, there was face-painting, sand pile, chalk walk, crafts, storytent, carnival games and much more, along with a great all-Canadian lineup of entertainment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.