Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A little rain before return of the sun

Environment Canada is forecasting a little rain through Thursday before the sun comes back and stays later in the week. A 40 per cent chance of showers may not dampen the spirits of everyone in the Okanagan.
I see golf in my future. #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/4Aau4zlNfX
— Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 28, 2019
In Penticton: A bigger chance of rain in Penticton with 60 per cent, but consistent expectations of sun and highs of 13 C coming on the weekend.
In Kelowna: A 40 per cent chance of showers with highs of 13 C leading up to 15 C on the weekend. Night time low shows clouds clearing and a low of 3 C.
In Vernon: Clouds hiding the sun and high of 14 C on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of rain.
* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *
In Salmon Arm: Highs of 14 C, lows of 1 C. No forecasted chances of showers, but a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day.
Fun fact of the day: Horses Also Have the Largest Eyes of Any Mammal.
Word of the day: Skimble-scamble: rambling, confused, a “skimble-scamble” explanation.
Video of the day:
Story of the day: Kelowna police have guns drawn, Batman’s offer to help rejected
View this post on Instagram
Yo listen up, here’s the story About a little guy that lives in a blue world And all day and all night everything he sees is just blue Like him, inside and out 🐟💎🥶🌊💙🌎🦋✈️ . Bandana is “Wedgemont Lake” from @rokodog.wear (MILLER10) . #husky #huskies #huskiesofinstagram #huskystagram #huskiesofig #huskiesofficial #siberianhusky #dogslife #dogsofinstagram #adventuredog #hiking #hikingwithdogs #dogsthathike #hikingdogsofinstagram #hikingdogsofinsta #okanagan #kelowna #exploreokanagan #okanaganlake #dailyviewkelowna #photography #dogphotography
Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.