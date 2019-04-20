Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear skies and pushing 20 C

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny and warm Easter weekend

Environment Canada is forecasting a bright weekend to go along with Easter. While the following week stays consistent, temperatures could get close to 20 C on Sunday. Projections of rain on Monday aren’t cause for alarm as the sun is expected to stay well after next week.

In Penticton: The sun shines on Penticton; hopefully for good. Clear skies, highs of 16 C Saturday.

In Kelowna: Sunny and clear all weekend; good for outdoor Easter activities. High of 16 C Saturday. As we passed the halfway mark of the month earlier, consistent forecasts of sun are expected heading into the last week and a half of April.

In Vernon: A little more clouds expected through the weekend in Vernon, but none serious enough for bother until Monday. Easter weekend brings highs of 16 C Saturday, and pushing 20 C on Sunday.

In Salmon Arm: A two day weekend stretch of sun, warmth, and brisk evenings lead into two days of rain starting Monday. Highs of 16 C Saturday.

