Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Clear skies expected for first day of daylight savings time

Snow may return tomorrow, but the whole region will enjoy some sun today

Few clouds and temperatures just above freezing are expected for Salmon Arm on March 10. (File Photo)

As Okanagan-Shuswap residents awake bleary-eyed after losing an hour of sleep to the beginning of daylight savings time, they can expect temperatures above freezing and clear or slightly-cloudy skies across the region on Sunday, March 10.

In Kelowna, the daytime high is expected to reach five degrees above freezing under sunny skies.

Vernon will be enjoying the same pocket of mild temperatures and clear skies with 20 km/h winds from the south gusting to 40 km/h.

Penticton is expected to get slightly warmer than the rest of the Okanagan with a daytime high of 6 C.

Salmon Arm will be mainly sunny with a few clouds during the day after the morning high cloud dissipates. The temperature is expected to reach five degrees. As with most of the region, cloud cover is expected to increase overnight and the temperature will fall back below zero.

The forecast for March 11 shows a chance of flurries or rain showers hitting Salmon Arm, Vernon and Kelowna while an overcast day is expected in Penticton.

