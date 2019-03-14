Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather is on the way across the Okanagan.
Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:
Across the Okanagan — in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm — it’s going to be mainly cloudy with a high of 7°C.
This week: Sunny skies are predicted everywhere from Friday into next week. Temperatures are expected to rise everywhere above 10°C this weekend.
Road conditions: No highway alerts are in effect. Slippery conditions have been reported on Highway 97B – Highway 97B between Gardiner Lake Frtg and the end of Highway 97B for 5.6 km (Salmon Arm). Construction is underway on Highway 97A Both Directions – Highway 97A, in both directions. Road maintenance work planned between Wagner Rd and Powerhouse Rd (12 km south of Enderby).
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.