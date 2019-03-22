Kelowna loses the sun for the weekend. Photo: Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Friday last day before rain and clouds return

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny Friday, but darker weekend days

The Okanagan has had a pretty good run of sun the past few days. Unfortunately, nothing gold can stay, and the springtime showers are on their way back.

After one more clear day of sun Friday through the afternoon, Environment Canada forecasts clouds and rain through the weekend, with no guarantee they’ll let up next week.

In Penticton: A forecast for a mix of sun and cloud, with more than likely chances of more clouds at night with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Highs of 15 C through the day, before the sun disappears.

In Kelowna: More sun and fewer clouds for Friday through the day with a high of 15 C. Only a 30 per cent chance of showers at night, but more guarantees for a forecast of clouds.

In Vernon: Similar odds for rain Friday evening, but sun and few clouds and a forecasted high of 15 C. Weekend looks just as likely for clouds and light chances of showers.

* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *

In Salmon Arm: Similar to Kelowna, Friday bears the last of the sun for now. A 30 per cent chance of rain starting Friday night and heading into the weekend with forecasts of rain and clouds. High throughout the day is set for 14 C.

Fun fact of the day: Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the first T.V. show to use the word “Google” as a verb.

Word of the day: Palimpsest: a parchment or the like from which writing has been partially or completely erased to make room for another text.

