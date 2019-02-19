Okanagan Shuswap weather: Hold on to your toque, wind and snow today

The sun will be hiding behind the clouds for the next few days

Throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap, conditions are bound to be a bit more wintry this morning, though not unmanageable. Environment Canada is calling for snow flurries and sub zero temperatures across the board today. And, hold on to your hat, there’s going to be a bit of wind.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast:

In Penticton conditions will be cloudy and there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/hour gusting to 40 km/hour this afternoon. The high will be – 2C.

In Kelowna there will be periods of light snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind is expected to gust at 50 km/hour this afternoon and the high is expected to be -2 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming north 20 km/hour gusting to 50 this afternoon. High temperature is – 2 C. Wind chill near – 9 C.

In Vernon there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/hour. The high temperature will be -1 C.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to be -12 C.

Thursday to Sunday: Expect a bit of everything this week with temperatures averaging about -1 C. Thursday offers your best shot at getting a little Vitamin D with sun expected, while the rest of the week will end on a snowy note.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide two kilometers north of Summerland, however hope is in sight.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expect the highway will be open to traffic by the end of the week if there are no further weather challenges or slide movement.

The Callan Road detour remains open.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

