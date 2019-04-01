You may want to get outside and soak in the bounty of the valley. Of note, the Okanagan is home to a vast array of owls during their seasonal visits. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days

Are you ready to bask in some spring sunshine? Well, you’re in luck. Monday, for all its faults, is going to be the best day of the week if sunshine is your jam.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be nearly balmy with a forecast high of 18 C on this sunny day.

In Kelowna it will be mainly sunny with windy patches expected this afternoon. High the high temperature will be 15 C, and the UV rating is moderate.

In Salmon Arm there will be a bit of cloud, but the sun will prevail and the forecast high is 15 C.

In Vernon it will be mainly sunny with windy patches expected this afternoon. High the high temperature will be 15 C, and the UV rating is moderate.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @thewoodenpaddle // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 1 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Yes! It’s going to be a sunny 15 C Tuesday, but then you need to brace yourself for soggy days. So far Wednesday through Sunday are forecast to be rainy.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect but there’s still snow on them thar hills. Big White is reporting 13 centimetres of fresh snow in the last seven days. Also, did you know the resort is planning to develop its east peak.

Over at Silver Star it’s the last week of the ski season, and conditions are going to be really varied.

Fun fact:

There’s a lake legend called Shuswagi and a couple of YouTube fishermen have caught it on video. Mind you, it’s April 1, so who knows?

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

As other municipalities catch on Community Connections’ program is coming on its two year anniversary

It’s tick season

Interior Health has some advice on preventative measures

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days

Donnie McDougall of the Guess Who playing Revelstoke

The show is April 13 at the performing arts centre

Revelstoke business receives cease and desist letter over trademarked name

The letter said the Revelstoke owners can no longer use the name “Base Camp” for their business

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Grammy award winning rockers coming to the South Okanagan

Swedish rock band Ghost are headlining for Metallica then set off on their own North American tour

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

Trek along the Highway of Tears by Okanagan man and his dog

A Penticton Indian Band member is walking along the Highway of Tears

B.C. carbon tax rises as other provinces begin to catch up

Greenhouse gas charge approaching 10 cents a litre on gasoline

‘I think we should all carry around fire extinguishers’

Peachland resident witnesses good samaritans extinguish roadside fire

Road dogs: biking safely with your pet

Exercise caution when taking your four legged friend around town

Most Read