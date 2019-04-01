Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s not a prank, the sun is shining bright on this April Fool’s day

You may want to get outside and soak in the bounty of the valley. Of note, the Okanagan is home to a vast array of owls during their seasonal visits. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Are you ready to bask in some spring sunshine? Well, you’re in luck. Monday, for all its faults, is going to be the best day of the week if sunshine is your jam.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be nearly balmy with a forecast high of 18 C on this sunny day.

In Kelowna it will be mainly sunny with windy patches expected this afternoon. High the high temperature will be 15 C, and the UV rating is moderate.

In Salmon Arm there will be a bit of cloud, but the sun will prevail and the forecast high is 15 C.

In Vernon it will be mainly sunny with windy patches expected this afternoon. High the high temperature will be 15 C, and the UV rating is moderate.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 1 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Yes! It’s going to be a sunny 15 C Tuesday, but then you need to brace yourself for soggy days. So far Wednesday through Sunday are forecast to be rainy.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect but there’s still snow on them thar hills. Big White is reporting 13 centimetres of fresh snow in the last seven days. Also, did you know the resort is planning to develop its east peak.

Over at Silver Star it’s the last week of the ski season, and conditions are going to be really varied.

Fun fact:

There’s a lake legend called Shuswagi and a couple of YouTube fishermen have caught it on video. Mind you, it’s April 1, so who knows?

