Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and cold throughout the day

SUNNY DAYS … With the sun returning for the time being, life is returning in all parts of the Central Okanagan. This beautiful bird was seen soaring above the Mission sports fields on a Sunday afternoon this time last year.

Environment Canada is calling for lots of sun and sub zero temperatures across the Okanagan Shuswap, so bundle up and get outside.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be sunny. The high temperature is -1C although a wind chill will make it feel more like – 20 C in the morning.

In Kelowna it’s going to be sunny. The high temperature is -2C although a wind chill will make it feel more like – 18 C in the morning.

In Salmon Arm it will be mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be -3 C.

In Vernon it will be sunny with a high of – 2 C. The wind chill will being it to – 17 C in the morning and – 4 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to average around -7 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Yes… a little. There’s cloud in the forecast tomorrow and depending on where you are in the valley, a prediction of some flurries.

On the roads:. There are no snowfall warnings in effect.

Crews are still working to clear the rock slide on Highway 97, but the road at the site remains closed and a detour is still in place.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

Fun fact:

Did you know British Columbia has three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, six National Parks and over 400 provincial parks, recreation and conservation areas.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

