Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sun, wind and clouds on this wintry day

The sun will be peeking out for the next few days and flurries are on their way

Throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap, conditions are cold and gray, but not as cold and gray as we’ve had in recent weeks.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud across the board today.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast:

In Penticton conditions will start cloudy and a mix of sun and cloud will round out the day.

In Kelowna the day will start with a mix of sun and cloud this morning and the high temperature will be -1 C.

In Salmon Arm the windchill is going to be an issue. A mix and sun is expected and the high temperature will be -2 C, unless you get caught in wind. The windchill is expected to be – 19 C.

In Vernon the day will start with a mix of sun and cloud this morning and the high temperature will be -1 C and the windchill is expected at -13 C.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to range between -8 C to -17 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Flurries. They’re expected across the board Wednesday, but conditions are relatively mild for winter before then. There may be a littleVitamin D in the lead up to snow.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide two kilometers north of Summerland, however hope is in sight.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expect the highway will be open to traffic by the end of this week if there are no further weather challenges or slide movement.

The Callan Road detour remains open.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

Fun fact: Did you watch the Oscars? After more than 30 years and some two dozen films, Spike Lee received his first Academy Award nomination for best director for “BlacKkKlansman.” It’s also the first time one of his movies has been nominated for best picture.

Need something to daydream about? We have some great snapshots of life around the valley.

View this post on Instagram

If you could spend the weekend here with someone, who would it be? ?? 😍👌 ⬇ PHOTO OF THE DAY🌟Dec🌟08🌟2018 📷 _____________________________________________ 🔘 Location: #vernon #britishcolumbia ⭐ Photos credit by🏆@blakejorgenson🏆 ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ ⓒ ⓞ ⓝ ⓖ ⓡ ⓐ ⓣ ⓤ ⓛ ⓐ ⓣ ⓘ ⓞ ⓝ ⓢ follow @livelovecanada Tag #livelovecanada . 🔝 #silverstarmountainresort #shuswap #explorebc #ski #resort #explorecanada #canada #montreal #quebec #toronto #ontario #edmonton #ottawa #alberta #calgary #banff #novascotia #halifax #vancouver #mississauga #winnipeg #usa #saskatchewan #passionpassport #nakedplanet #pei #yukon

A post shared by live love canada (@livelovecanada) on

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

View this post on Instagram

10/10 doggo 🥇

A post shared by BAXTER & DUKE (@baxter.and.duke) on

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

photo: Landon Hemmes

Previous story
Kelowna restaurant looks for alternative to styrofoam
Next story
Political fate of Singh, NDP, on the line in federal byelections

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather for Feb. 25

Road conditions 7:00 a.m.: Highway 1 east: Snow deposit removal scheduled East… Continue reading

PHOTOS: RCMP win annual Revelstoke ‘Cops versus Firefighters’ fundraiser hockey game

The RCMP took home the trophy this year in the annual Cops… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Skiers flock to Revelstoke Mountain Resort to race

As part of a two-day event for youths

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the hottest destination for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sun, wind and clouds on this wintry day

The sun will be peeking out for the next few days and flurries are on their way

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Pope’s sex abuse summit: What it did and didn’t do

No sweeping new law was announced to punish bishops who cover up abuse

Canadians can expect an abrupt transition to spring: The Weather Network

B.C. could be the first part of the country to really taste that spring weather

Political fate of Singh, NDP, on the line in federal byelections

Singh is hoping a victory tonight will give him much-needed visibility in the Commons

Kelowna restaurant looks for alternative to styrofoam

Chef Rod Butters from Raudz Regional Table challenged other chefs to join him

Okanagan College in Kelowna hosts spaghetti bridge building competition

The 36th annual event will be held March 1

Most Read