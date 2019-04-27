Heavy winds and clouds expected throughout the Okanagan Saturday. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Winds and clouds

Environement Canada forcasts a glum, cloudy Saturday with showers possibility

Environment Canada is forecasting a dark kind of Saturday. Clouds, heavy winds and chances of showers are all expected throughout the day. Staying in the warmer temps with a high of 10 C, and dipping back to 0 C at night. Wind speeds ranging from 30 to 50 km/h through the day and evening.

Light at the end of the tunnel? Yes, Sunday to Tuesday is forecasted to be clear and sunny skies.

In Penticton: 70 per cent chances of rain throughout the day to go along with high wind speeds and forecasted breaks of sun. High of 11 C.

In Kelowna: Damp, dark and desolate Saturday. High of 10 C, high chances of showers throughout the day. Where’d you go Mr. Sun?

In Vernon: High of 10 C. Little to no chances of sun returning Saturday; clouds and showers projected throughout the day.

In Salmon Arm: Rain and sun going on and off. 60 per cent chance of showers with sunny breaks, with the rain continuing through the night. High of 10 C.

📷 @davegill // #kelownaviews

Fact of the day: Two-thirds of the people on Earth have never seen snow.

Word of the day: Groupthink: the lack of individual creativity, or of a sense of personal responsibility, that is sometimes characteristic of group interaction.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

Cinnamon teal (Anas cyanoptera) A striking species of teal found mainly in Western North America. This individual was photographed at Robert Lake in Kelowna, which is a salt lake known for hosting a small annual breeding population of American avocets, one of the worlds most northernly colonies. Unfortunately last years breeding season ended abruptly for the avocets when the only pair present had their eggs crushed under a massive fill of dirt. It is strange to me that the city of Kelowna did not put a buffer zone around this important site, not only to prevent flooding on private land, but also to minimize agricultural run off from entering the lake. #cityofkelowna #robertlakeregionalpark #cinnamonteal #bird #birding #Kelowna #okanagan #beautifulbritishcolumbia #teal #kelownaisbeautiful #tbh_ig #birdwatching #sassy_birds #birdextremefeatures #bns_birds #ig_birdfreaks #splendid_nature #thetweetsuites #birds_4you #greatnaturephotos #total_birds #elite_birds #perfect_birds #kelownanow #audubontakeover #kings_birds #your_best_birds #kelownaviews #thompsonokanagan #your_bird_capture

