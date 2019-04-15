Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather: the forecast calls for grey skies

Expect a mic of sun, clouds and showers this week

The Okanagan Valley may see a mix of sun, clouds and rain this week.

In the Okanagan, expect temperatures between 12 C to 18 C with cloudy periods and a chance of showers.

In the Shuswap, anticipate some sun with a chance of showers towards the middle of the week.

For the Similkameen, expect grey skies with a chance of showers.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and rain throughout the day

Here’s your full weekday weather update:

