West Kelowna’s Crystal Mountain has been closed since a chairlift derailment injured four people on March 1, 2014. (File)

Okanagan ski hill to reopen this winter under new management

The park will be renamed either Bull Mountain Adventure Park or Last Mountain Adventure Park

After a four-year closure, skiers and snowboarders will again be hitting the powder at West Kelowna’s Crystal Mountain this winter.

Don Journeay has been quietly cleaning up what remains of the Crystal Mountain ski resort for the past two years with a plan to eventually reopen the hills he once worked at.

“We’re going to call it either Last Mountain Adventure Park or Bull Mountain Adventure Park,” said Journeay.

Last Mountain was the name of the mountain prior to being called Crystal Mountain in the ’90s.

The resort closed in 2014 following a chairlift derailment that injured four people. Since then, the hill has been abandoned, inviting several acts of vandalism and theft.

READ MORE: Crystal Mountain still closed, staff reeling from accident

READ MORE: Kelowna business, hockey leader passes away

Journeay worked at the resort in various capacities throughout the ’90s and said that he hopes families in the West Kelowna area can have similar experiences to what he and his family had.

“I raised my kids on that mountain. There’s nothing left to do for kids in Westbank anymore and it’s sad,” said Journeay.

“There’s just such a demand for it. It’s so sad that it sits there abandoned when the whole community wants to get back up and ski again.”

Journeay signed the lease last Tuesday and plans on having things ready to go for the upcoming winter season.

“I’ve been up there just cleaning up, taking loads to the dump and looking after the area,” he said of the continual progress in the area.

Journeay claimed community support has been great and has even had some recently stolen items returned, following the announcement of the park’s return.

“Thursday night they broke in,” said Journeay. “I guess they might’ve found out about the mountain reopening, and we had a lot of our stuff returned to us Saturday morning.”

Anyone who is interested in the project is asked to contact Journey via email at donaldjourneay@yahoo.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 27 degrees

Artist paddles through Revelstoke on way to ocean

Claire Dibble might be the first woman in recorded history to make the journey

Revelstoke roads and weather: rain

Amounts 10 to 15 mm

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year committment is being described as ‘historic’

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

SPCA warns public to lock up pot after husky puppy ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Safety report released in 2018 drill that left two BC Ferries workers injured

Transportation Safety Board releases report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue

Overdue hikers spend the night in a South Okanagan canyon

Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue helped rescue 10 overdue hikers

Stolen Kelowna daycare bus found

Strive Daycare in Kelowna wakes up to find missing school bus

Most Read