Okanagan Starbucks stop using reusable cups amid coronavirus concerns

The coffee shop advised customers in a statement on Wednesday

Starbucks locations across North America, including in the Okanagan, will no longer be accepting reusable cups while COVID-19 concerns remain high.

According to a statement released on March 3, the coffee chain president stated that the pause is just one part of a series of precautionary responses to the public health impact.

“First and foremost, the health and well-being of our partners and customers remains top of mind and our highest priority,” said Rossann Williams.

“We will continue to act thoughtfully and courageously despite the disruption and uncertainty COVID-19 brings to our daily lives.”

READ MORE: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

READ MORE: COVID-19 concerns up odds Bank of Canada will cut rates, economists say

Along with the reusable cup pause, Starbucks has taken guidance form the CDC to increase cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores and has also restricted business-related air travel through to March 31.

Starbucks said in the statement that they will continue to honour the 10 cent discount to customers who bring in personal and reusable cups.

