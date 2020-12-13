These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Okanagan still home to cheapest gas prices

Nine of the top 10 lowest gas prices in province, according to gasbuddy.com, in Okanagan-Shuswap

If you’re heading out for a Sunday drive, or Christmas shopping, or up to the ski hill and cross-country trails, check your gas tank.

Vernon, still, has the cheapest gas prices in B.C.

At least three outlets – Petrocan and Super Save Gas on 25th Avenue, and Centex (Hunter’s Store) on Pleasant Valley Road – have regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre.

According to gasbuddy.com on Sunday, Dec. 13, the Okanagan-Shuswap has nine of the top-10 cheapest gas prices in the province, ranging from $0.97.9 to $1.03.9.

A Tempo outlet in Farmington, in northeastern B.C., is selling gas for $0.99.9 cents/litre.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Seniors at Vernon’s Canterbury Court enjoy safe outdoor socialization


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

Just Posted

The 21st annual Snowflake Ceremony is postponed due to the current restrictions on gatherings. The community usually gathers to hang snowflakes on a tree in Queen Elizabeth Park, in memory of loved ones. (Submitted)
Snowflake ceremony postponed

Revelstoke Hospice Society says to take care as grief is even more difficult right now

Pomalift on Mount Revelstoke ski area. The lift opened in January 1961, and was later moved to Mount Mackenzie. Photo by Estelle Dickey. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 8293)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 10

A look at local history as recorded in the newspaper

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club racing last winter at the costume event Team Scream at Mt. Macpherson. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New Revelstoke shuttle services ski trails on Mount Macpherson

The route is a pilot project this winter

The Dec. 7 episode followed Columbia Towing Ltd.’s John Kampman as he responds to a head-on crash on Highway 1. (Screen shot)
Revelstoke towing company featured on reality TV series Highway Thru Hell

The episode follows Columbia Towing Ltd. as it responds to a crash on Highway 1

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan still home to cheapest gas prices

Nine of the top 10 lowest gas prices in province, according to gasbuddy.com, in Okanagan-Shuswap

RCMP were in attendance at a rally downtown Kelowna Dec. 12 which protested COVID-19 restrictions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

RCMP encourage everyone to comply with provincial health orders ‘so enforcement not needed’

Penticton Superstore
Second case of COVID-19 at Penticton Superstore

A staff member at the Kelowna store also tested positive

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed one of their Kelowna Superstore employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced the exposure Saturday, Dec. 12

Anti-mask protesters blocked traffic downtown Kelowna today. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large anti-mask protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

Anti-mask and anti-government protesters, in the hundreds, gathered downtown Saturday

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. (Facebook)
Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

Jordan Naterer’s mother believes 25-year-old will be found alive

Actress Dominika Juillet, pictured next to Hollywood actor Jason Statham, is looking to hire an artist or small group of artists to sing for her father in Vernon on his 70th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised Hollywood actress looks for local musicians to give father birthday serenade

Dominika Juillet is hoping to hire local artists for a special performance Dec. 15

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read