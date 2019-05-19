Vernon’s Will Sanders (on back) receives a dragon tattoo from Salmon Arm artist Rob Jobe during Vernon’s Five Fathoms Tattoo Flashpoint Fundraiser for B.C. Children’s Hospital Sunday. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Okanagan tattoo fundraiser draws tons of support

Lineup around the block in Vernon for start of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

On one table in Vernon’s Five Fathoms Tattoo lay Fred Sanders of Vernon, on his stomach, receiving a celestial eye on his calf from Vancouver tattoo artist Chris Stiles.

Right beside him on another table, laying on his back, was Sanders’ son, Will, from Vernon, receiving a dragoon from artist Rob Jobe of Salmon Arm on his right arm.

In the front portion of the shop, located on 30th Street, Will’s wife, Cydney, was on her back watching Victoria tattoo artist Angie Di Fran work on an anatomical heart.

Two other members of the Sanders family were on tables getting inked.

The family was at Five Fathoms Tattoo Sunday to support, for the second time, the Flashpoint Fundraiser.

READ ALSO: Vernon tattoo shop inks support for Children’s Hospital

“We were here two years ago as a family,” said Cydney, comfortably relaxed as Di Fran completed the heart tattoo. “This is such a great cause.”

The event started at 8:45 a.m., featured a lineup around the block on 32nd Street, and, as of 11 a.m., 180 people had signed up to get a tattoo. You had to be 18 and with proper identification, and a minimum donation of $50. All proceeds from the fundraiser go to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

A total of 25 of Western Canada’s finest tattooers supported the event, donating their time and talent. Each artist brings a hand-painted sheet of pre-designed tattoos made specifically for the fundraiser.

Event founder Nick Matovich of Five Fathoms Tattoo started the event in 2013 in support of Children’s Hospital, where his daughter, Nova, now seven, had three open heart surgeries. Nova has a rare congenital heart defect known as Hypo-plastic Left Heart Syndrome, a condition that inhibits the development of the left side of the heart while in the womb.

The fundraiser is held every two years. Since its inception, events have raised $16,000, $26,000 and $27,163 at the last one in 2017.

The event will finish after midnight on Monday, May 20.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon’s Cydney Sanders receives an anatomical heart tattoo from Victoria artist Angie Di Fran during Vernon’s Five Fathom Tattoo’s Flashpoint Fundraiser Sunday. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Kelowna’s Jessica Whittingstall (right) receives a tattoo of wildflowers from Vancouver artist Chelsea Chernobyl at the Vernon Five Fathoms Tattoo Flashpoint Fundraiser for B.C. Children’s Hospital Sunday. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Vancouver tattoo artist Chris Stiles puts the finishing touches on a celestial eye to Vernon’s Fred Sanders’ calf at the Five Fathoms Tattoo Flashpoint Fundraiser for B.C. Children’s Hospital Sunday in downtown Vernon. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Previous story
Fundraising campaign for church shooting victim exceeds goal
Next story
Unions increasingly at odds over replacing troubled Phoenix pay system

Just Posted

Update: Washed out South Okanagan road temporarily closed for assessment

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

‘It takes a very strong individual’

Lynn Loeppky talks working at the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter

One-woman-band performing in Revelstoke with high school band

Cat Jahnke will be in Revelstoke June 1

Tool and camping gear lending library to open in Revelstoke

Samantha Wex Special to the Review The North Columbia Environmental Society is… Continue reading

Two senior City of Revelstoke staff on paid leave

The City of Revelstoke’s Chief Administrative Officer, Allan Chabot and the city’s… Continue reading

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several day, but grew substantially Sunday

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone charity weekend in Kelowna

Woman in hospital after being thrown off horse

She was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital from Okanagan Falls

Okanagan art gallery releases their theme

Fine arts painting will be the point of focus for this year’s event

South Okanagan search and rescue help injured climber

Search and rescue called on the assistance of a helicopter to help retrieve an injured hiker

Okanagan nature centre fundraiser goes western

Allan Brook’s Nature Centre Wine and Wild West Fundraiser is on July 6

Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Most Read