Michael Campbell and Trinity Erickson, reported missing last week, were found on Monday, Nov. 18. (Contributed)

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

Two Okanagan teenagers that were missing since last Friday have been found.

Mikayla Erickson, a family member of Trinity Erickson who was reported missing on Friday morning, posted on Facebook that both both teenagers had been located just after 7 p.m.

“Thank you so much to every single person who shared, commented, searched and helped in anyway they possibly could. Every person contributed to this outcome,” wrote Mikayla.

“Trinity’s family and Michael’s family are very grateful to have their kids safe.”

The RCMP also confirmed the teenagers had been found and thanked the public for its assistance.

The pair, believed to be dating, were reported missing on Nov. 15 sparking a Okanagan-wide search by friends, family members and the RCMP.

The pair were reportedly last seen in the Armstrong area over the weekend.

READ MORE: Missing Okanagan teens believed to be in Armstrong

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Follow me on Twitter

Syilx language program comes to West Kelowna

