Okanagan toddler airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Vernon’s Advanced Life Support paramedic crew was called to the scene in Enderby Thursday afternoon

A 16-month-old child in Enderby was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) was called to the incident Thursday, May 28 at 3:35 p.m.

“Several ground paramedic crews were dispatched, including an Advanced Life Support paramedic crew from Vernon. An air ambulance was also launched to the scene,” said Shannon Miller, communications officer for BCEHS.

The patient was transported to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries, Miller said.

Members of the public observed the air ambulance land in the field of A.L. Fortune Secondary School, where ambulances were also on scene.

The full extent of the toddler’s injuries are not known at this time.

READ MORE: Pregnant Revelstoke woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

READ MORE: Driver damages Shuswap playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Emergency calls

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder
Next story
Summerland businesses optimistic as reopening begins

Just Posted

City hall refurbishment comes in nearly $500,000 over budget

Revelstoke City Council voted unanimously to move forward despite the increased cost

Williamson Lake to open June 1

The park will be open for day use as well as camping

New task force to look at closing roads to vehicles in downtown Revelstoke

Councillor Cody Younker moved to have the Economic Recovery Task Force do stakeholder engagement

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 28

New cigar store, first rememberance day and May Day celebrations

Revelstoke City Hall to re-open June 1

Drop-in hours will be limited and appointments are available

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

EDITORIAL: Revisiting alcohol consumption

A proposal to allow alcohol consumption in some public spaces in Penticton deserves consideration

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Okanagan toddler airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Vernon’s Advanced Life Support paramedic crew was called to the scene in Enderby Thursday afternoon

Princeton schools ready to open Monday

Parents are must now decide whether their children will go back to… Continue reading

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Summerland businesses optimistic as reopening begins

Businesses make plans for restructuring as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

Most Read