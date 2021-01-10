Okanagan trails group encourages snowshoe activity

Vernon’s Ribbons of Green Trails Society says sport is a great way to enjoy winter

SilverStar Mountain Resort is a favourite of snowshoe enthusiasts to enjoy its trails in the great outdoors. (Ribbons of Green Trails Society photo)

INGRID NEUMANN

Ribbons of Green Trail Society Director

Snowshoeing is a wonderful way to get outdoors and enjoy the winter season. We are fortunate to have so many scenic local trails to explore.

When there is sufficient snowfall in the valley, most of the Vernon and area trails are great for snowshoeing. However, you must be on the trails EARLY after a fresh snowfall, before the snow is packed down!

The Ribbons of Green Trail Society has compiled a list of suggested snowshoeing trails on their website at www.ribbonsofgreen.ca. The list includes several portions of the Grey Canal Trail, Middleton Mountain trails, Swan Lake Nature Reserve Park, Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, and several more.

When there is limited snowfall in the valley, you can usually find more snow and excellent designated snowshoeing trails on Silver Star Mountain:

– Silver Star Resort; purchase a pass to explore 16 km of snowshoe trails weaving through magical forests. Trails are rated according to difficulty and clearly marked.

www.skisilverstar.com/winter-activities/snowshoeing

– Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre; purchase snowshoe pass, rentals available.

www.sovereignlake.com/

– Silver Star Provincial Park; no fee, no pass required for 19 km of well-marked and rated trails.

www.bcparks.ca/explore/parkpgs/silver_star/silver-star-map.pdf

Predator Ridge also offers more than 12 kilometres of snowshoe trails, rentals available.

www.predatorridge.com/activities/snowshoeing

In addition to exploring great trails in the snow, this low impact aerobic activity offers numerous health benefits: cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, balance, stability, coordination, and improved mental health. Snowshoeing burns more calories than walking at the same pace!

An activity for all ages and abilities, this low-cost outdoor winter sport is easy to learn. If you don’t own snowshoes, try renting a pair from a local sports store.

What are you waiting for? Strap on a pair of snowshoes, keep your distance, and embrace winter!

READ MORE: Vernon trail society launches interactive map

READ MORE: Vernon trail gets new connection



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ActivitiesLocal SecretsSnow