Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has opened its annual, very popular Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky lottery. Winners can buy a bottle of the two-time world’s best single malt whisky for $75 if they’re name is pulled in lottery. (Okanagan Spirits - photo)

Okanagan whisky lottery opens

You can win chance to buy a bottle of two-time world’s best Laird of Fintry single malt whisky

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has opened its much-anticipated Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky lottery.

This annual whisky lottery has exploded after B.C.’s original craft distillery was awarded Gold twice (2015 and 2017) for this Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky at the esteemed World Spirits Awards in Austria.

Those selected in the lottery win an opportunity to purchase one bottle of the 2019 release. The Laird retails at $75 for the lucky winners of the lottery. The first round of lottery winners will be announced on Monday, Sept. 30, and subsequent weekly draws will continue throughout October.

Distilled from locally grown malted barley, and then aged in American white oak casks before being finished in local Quails’ Gate Winery Fortified Old-Vines Foch French Oak barrels, this small-batch farm-to-flask single malt whisky is only available through an annual draw.

READ MORE: Okanagan Spirits rolls out Laird of Fintry annual lottery

Since its release in the fall of 2013 where it received more than 1,400 lottery participants across Canada, the whisky has gained local and international interest making world-wide headlines after being sipped by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, subsequent to winning a second gold medal, taking top spot at the prestigious World Spirits Awards in Europe.

The last release in 2018 received just over 15,000 lottery participants vying for one of the less than 5,000 coveted bottles.

The Laird of Fintry label is based on James Cameron Dun-Waters (aka The Laird) of Fintry estates, who in the early 1900s ordered a special batch of his personally labelled single malt whisky (Scotch) from Scotland. (The original “Laird of Fintry Single Malt Scotch Whisky”).

Using a replica of the original label, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery wanted to pay homage to the history of whisky in the Okanagan. In turn, proceeds from sales of the bottles also supports the ‘Friends of Fintry Society’ with annual donations to help maintain the original property.

The lottery runs until Sept. 25th. To enter, please visit https://okanaganspirits.com/lottery.


