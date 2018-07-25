BC Wildfire Service firefighters battle the Mount Eneas wildfire. Image: BC Wildfire Service

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

The BC Wildfire Service has 260 personnel working to put out wildfires throughout the Okanagan Wednesday.

Those firefighters are working alongside pieces of heavy equipment and nine aircraft in the Okanagan Complex, with more support available if needed.

We’ve got up-to-date information on all the fires impacting our region.

Click the links below for more information:

