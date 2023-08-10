Okanagan Wildlife Rescue doubles down to build rehab centre

All funds raised in August will be directed to construction costs

Wild Things Rehabilitation Society is building its new facility in East Kelowna. (Photo/Facebook)

Fundraising for construction of a wildlife refuge in Kelowna has received a major boost.

“Thanks to an incredibly generous donor, we have a remarkable opportunity this August,” said Sydney Platz, executive director of Wild Things Rehabilitation Society.

“Every donation you make will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling the impact of your contribution.”

All funds raised throughout August will be directed to construction costs to build a rehabilitation centre on a property at 2605 O’Rielly Road in East Kelowna.

“Currently, our ability to aid animals is limited due to the lack of a dedicated facility,” added Platz..

“The need for a local wildlife rehabilitation centre has never been clearer, as evidenced by the hundreds of calls for help we’ve received this spring alone.”

Platz noted that establishing a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Kelowna will not only save animals, but will also create a hub for conservation, education and community involvement.

Donations can be made through the Wild Things fundraising page or the Wild Things website.

