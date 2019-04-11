Devon Blackmore, 17, died on April 2, 2017, with police believing at the time that his death was the result of an overdose. His girlfriend, Kiera Bourque, is facing a manslaughter charge. (Photo courtesy GoFundMe)

Okanagan woman accused of manslaughter of her boyfriend in court

Penticton teen allegedly administered with deadly dose of morphine

The preliminary inquiry to decide if the woman accused of manslaughter of her boyfriend in an overdose death will go to trial has started in Penticton.

Kiera Bourque, who was 20 years old at the time of the alleged offence, was charged for the manslaughter of her 17-year-old boyfriend Devon Blackmore in 2018.

Blackmore died on April 2, 2017 at a Penticton residence after he was allegedly administered with morphine by Bourque. She was charged just over one year later.

The hearing is under a publication ban. Bourque has elected for a trial by jury.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What’s next for the players leaving the Grizzlies
Next story
Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: avalanche work planned on Highway 1

One hour closures expected

Okanagan swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, of Coldstream named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru in August.

Jazz club to play this weekend at the Regent Hotel

The band is called Together Again

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

Community Calendar for April 10

Bear Aware AGM • April 11, 6:30 p.m. • Community Centre Join… Continue reading

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Okanagan Lions Club hosts Camp Winfield fundraiser

Third annual Vernon Lions Club golf event raises money to send kids to Camp Winfield

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

Okanagan woman accused of manslaughter of her boyfriend in court

Penticton teen allegedly administered with deadly dose of morphine

Volleyball fundraiser in memory of passionate Okanagan player

Sky Volleyball Club will be hosting their 5th annual fundraiser at Wings Vernon on April 25.

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Turbidity prompts North Okanagan water source swap

Kal Lake switched to Duteau Creek

Most Read