Okanagan yacht club first Interior facility to be awarded eco-certification

The Kelowna Yacht Club won the award from Clean Marine BC

The Kelowna Yacht Club is being recognized for its environmental impact.

The marina earned the Clean Marine BC certification award as the first facility in the B.C. Interior to be granted the certification. Clean Marine BC is run by the Georgia Strait Alliance, a non-profit marine conservation organization that recognizes a marina’s operational practices and initiatives that reduce the environmental impact of boating.

“We’re thrilled to certify our first facility in the B.C. Interior,” said Christianne Wilhelmson, executive director of Georgia Strait Alliance.

“Ultimately, our waterways are all interconnected and by working with facilities beyond the Strait of Georgia, we are reinforcing the value of the Clean Marine BC program and helping to minimize the impacts of recreational boating on our environment.”

KYC underwent a voluntary and independent audit to determine their certification strength on a scale of one to five anchors (the highest being five anchors). Kelowna Yacht Club earned a four-anchor certification for outstanding maintenance in certain areas:

  • Docks that are clean and well maintained, without the continued use of foam flotation, and creosote pilings being replaced with steel
  • Spill protection kits that are visible and well placed
  • Mandatory holding tanks, with a complimentary sewage pump out facility available
  • No onsite refueling or boat maintenance
  • New clubhouse and facilities that are built to the latest codes
  • Extensive onsite recycling collection

“The undertaking of a site audit that focused on how our operations impact the environment was such a beneficial experience,” said Thom Killingsworth, executive director of Kelowna Yacht Club.

“We are delighted to be recognized for our successful best practices and, more importantly, to learn of areas where we can continue to improve operations at our club. This is an important initiative and we encourage other clubs and marinas to enroll in the Clean Marine BC certification not just on Okanagan Lake, but throughout the province.”

With the addition of the Kelowna Yacht Club, there are now 32 marinas, boatyards and harbour facilities that have been awarded the Clean Marine BC certification.

