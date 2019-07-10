Twenty-two firefighters responded to a commercial kitchen fire on Tuesday after an appliance left on a stove top ignited. (Blair McBride photos)

Okanagan youth mental health service provider to close temporarily, following kitchen fire

Authorities remind public to practice fire safety

UPDATE: 12:30

A youth mental health centre must shut down for four weeks following a kitchen fire, Tuesday evening.

Foundry Kelowna is looking for alternate locations for its services after cleaners discovered a fire at 8 p.m. and called the fire department who immediately extinguished it.

Although the fire caused minimal damage, the smoke has affected the entire centre, according to a CMHA press release.

The fire was caused by a stove element that was accidentally left on and ignited a toaster.

Individuals who have existing appointments will be contacted and given information on their appointment, location. All calls to Foundry Kelowna are being routed through CMHA.

For anyone who has a question about their upcoming appointment they can call 236 420 2803.

Don’t leave anything on top of the stove, fire authorities remind the public.

An appliance left on top of the stove ignited last night, sparking a fire in a commercial kitchen on the 1800-block of Kirschner Road.

At approximately 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a call of a kitchen fire at a commercial building on Kirschner Road.

Upon arrival, five engines, one rescue, one safety and one command unit along with 22 firefighters doused the fire before it extended to the building structure itself.

Kelly Stephens, platoon captain for the Kelowna Fire Department, reminds the public to check smoke detectors and keep your stove clear of all items.

