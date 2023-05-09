Okanagan’s Greyback Construction to trial 4-day work week

For now, the trial will be just for workers on a condo project in Kelowna

Penticton’s Greyback Construction is the latest to be trialing a four-day work week for some of their employees.

The pilot project will be exclusive to the crew working on the MOVALA project in Kelowna for the time being.

The trial will be looking at the impacts of shifting from five days of work to four 10-hour days from Monday to Thursday.

“This unique opportunity allows for a healthy work-life balance, enabling employees to enjoy the beautiful Okanagan region outside of work,” said Greyback Construction in a press release.

“Living in one of the most beautiful regions in the world, it is essential for employees to have the opportunity to work and enjoy life.”

Support for the four-day work week has been growing, with trials and studies on the concept going back several years.

The most recent large-scale study, published in February, covered close to 3,000 employees at 61 companies in the U.K. between June and December last year. All of the companies but five that participated are adopting the change permanently.

“Research is showing that a 4-day work week can increase productivity, creativity and employee satisfaction. The additional time off allows employees to focus on their personal lives and hobbies, which can lead to a more motivated workforce,” said Greyback Construction.

“Additionally, the shorter work week can help reduce employee stress, burnout and absenteeism, ultimately leading to a healthier and happier work environment.”

The town of Oliver has also expressed interest in the potential of a four-day work week and is looking into it.

