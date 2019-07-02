Okanagan’s Simp’s Syrups finalist for Telus business contest

The cocktail mix company is one of 100 nationwide finalists in the Telus Pitch 2019 contest

Hail (the vegan, gluten-free, keto, no MSG) Caesar!

A Kelowna business is riding the coattails of its proprietary diet-friendly caesar mix to a national business contest—and doing pretty well, too.

READ MORE: Pot industry requires ‘a lot of work’: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

READ MORE: RECAP: 10 Canada Day moments and videos you’ll want to see

Simp’s Syrups has made the top 100 finalists of the Telus Pitch 2019 small business contest, which sees one Canadian business granted $100,000 based on an online vote.

The company has been operating in Kelowna since 2014 and has won numerous accolades for its caesar mix, including Best Caesar in Kelowna Showdown in 2014.

They also make a dill-pickle flavoured caesar mix and a simple syrup.

You can find more about Simp’s Syrups at their website, and vote for them in the Telus Pitch 2019 contest.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap woman dead after being struck by vehicle
Next story
VIDEO: Off-duty cop involved in B.C. crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

Just Posted

RCMP search for suspects of Canada Day assault in downtown Kelowna

The victim’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening

Letter to editor: Caribou protection clarification

Dear Editor, Just a clarification that the caribou protection strategy and interim… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

High 25 degrees

PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates Canada Day

Festivities included a parade, music, flag raising ceremony, games for kids and cake

Revelstoke celebrates 120 years

Happy birthday Revelstoke!

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

National park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen gets the go ahead

Proposed park will be 273 square kms in the Mt. Kobau, Spotted Lake, Kipoola areas

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Bacon was a ‘negative leader’ in April prison conflict, according to parole board

Okanagan village newcomer wins $1 million in lottery

Paul Hutchen, 70, is a retired power engineer and widower who arrived in Lumby in April

Most Read