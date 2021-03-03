The Township of Spallumcheen has approved $12,000 in COVID-19 Restart Grant funds to support the reopening and operation of the Historic O’Keefe Ranch March 1, 2021. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen has approved $12,000 in COVID-19 Restart Grant funds to support the reopening and operation of the Historic O’Keefe Ranch March 1, 2021. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)

O’Keefe Ranch secures COVID-19 Restart funds

The historic Spallumcheen ranch has suffered significant losses due to restrictions on travel and gatherings

If one were to create a Venn diagram of activities that have been shut down by COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., and the activities on offer at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch, it would come out looking more or less like a circle.

And now, the ranch with more than 150 years of history is applying for COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant funding through the Township of Spallumcheen, with support for their bid from the Interior Heritage Society.

Spallumcheen council approved $12,000 in Restart funds for the ranch.

B.C.’s Safe Restart Grant program has earmarked more than $13 million for local governments in the North Okanagan, including $1.6 million for Spallumcheen and $741,000 for the Regional District of North Okanagan. The funds can be used flexibly to address revenue shortfalls, reopen facilities, support operational costs and boost emergency responses to the pandemic.

The ranch had significant revenue losses over the past year due to services that couldn’t run given the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

“No special events could be held because of the restriction to 50 people, most weddings were cancelled due to the number restriction and travel restrictions significantly reduced our visitor attendance from outside the region and totally from outside the country,” reads a request for delegation to Spallumcheen council by Bruce Cummings, chairperson of the O’Keefe Ranch board of directors.

READ MORE: Historic Spallumcheen ranch cancels Christmas light show, closes restaurant

In order to stay financially viable, the ranch reduced its staff last summer to provide for only essential security, maintenance and bookkeeping. From October 2020 to February 2021, the ranch’s board members took on tasks that would normally be carried out by paid staff.

“During this time the grounds have been kept open on a donation basis for community members to have safe and interesting spaces to walk and get outside as an individual or family cluster,” Cummings’ letter states.

The funds would be used to cover reopening and operating costs, as well as emergency planning and response costs. The ranch recently received a report on what actions are needed to prevent flooding from Deep Creek, which runs through the ranch property, and an estimate of $40,500 has been determined to cover the necessary work, which doesn’t include plans to repair or replace its traffic and foot bridges.

The ranch’s board of directors has a few projects lined up for 2021, most of which rely on grant funding. A project to rebuild the old mansion porch has been funded by a Kal Rotary donation and a City of Vernon grant; a project to build rain gardens around some of the main buildings on the ranch has been funded by the Okanagan Basin Water Board; and washroom upgrades in the administration building have received funding from a BC Gaming Commission grant.

Potential 2021 projects that currently lack funding include rehabilitation and flood mitigation for Deep Creek, a pedestrian bridge replacement and water system and playground upgrades.

READ MORE: New beginnings for longtime North Okanagan restaurateur

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusHeritagehistory

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Human remains discovery a reminder of B.C. Indigenous culture dug up and displaced
Next story
Minassian found guilty in Toronto van attack

Just Posted

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden. (file photo)
Trans-Canada Highway reduced to one lane east of Golden

It’s the first of the Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 closures which will ramp up in the coming weeks

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Crews continue to battle a fire at Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna that broke out overnight on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

The beloved Rutland restaurant went up in flames in October 2020

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The restart of the program means seniors can receive affordable meals delivered five days a week Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post.
Princeton Meals on Wheels one year trial will cost $92k

Program restarts, and volunteer drivers are needed

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Most Read