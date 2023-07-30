Oliver residents will once again be without an emergency July 30 to July 31. (File photo)

Oliver emergency department once again closed

Lack of doctor availability closes emerg from 6 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. Monday, July 31

The South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) emergency in Oliver is once again closing due to ‘unexpected limited physician availability.’

From 6 p.m. tonight, Sunday, July 30, to 8 a.m. Monday, July 31, emergency services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital.

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at SOGH during the temporary interruption to emergency department services.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The SOGH emergency has been closed many times over the summer due to limited doctors and/or nurses.

