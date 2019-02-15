The Oliver Fire Department announced the passing of 20-year member Dwayne Emery today. (Oliver Fire Department/Facebook)

Oliver firefighters respond to emergency call for their own member

Firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene

Oliver firefighters responded to an emergency call for one of their own yesterday.

Thursday morning, the Oliver Fire Department was called to assist B.C. ambulance services at a residence.

“When crews arrived on the scene, they found out who it actually was,” Oliver fire chief Bob Graham told the Western News.

Dwayne Emery, who had been a member of the department for 20 years, passed away at the residence.

Graham said the cause of death is not yet known, but he doesn’t believe it was related to their line of work. He believes Emery was in his 50s.

The department announced Emery’s passing today on their Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts the Oliver Fire Department announces the sudden passing of one of our members, Dwayne Emery,” the post reads. “Dwayne was active with the department for 20 Years. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

More than 220 people have reacted to the post, with commenters remembering Emery as a loving father and an involved community member.

“Dwayne was active with the fire department,” said Graham. “Whatever fire ground operations that he could participate in as well as a lot of work with different fire functions that we may have put on, like our annual spring training seminar, he was very active with that.”

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department has commented on the Facebook post announcing Emery’s passing with their condolences, and Peachland Fire and Rescue Services has voiced their support for the department in a post on their own official Facebook page.

“Everybody seems to be doing alright,” Graham said. “But it’s still pretty fresh.”


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize
Next story
Stats Canada says adults living with parents usually employed and single

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned tomorrow west of Revelstoke on Highway 1

The highway will be closed in the morning

Source of Turtle Creek contamination identified

Revelstoke Mountain Resort made the repairs immediately

Highways, weather, avalanche conditons for Revelstoke area today

Information for if you plan to head outside today

Alleged robbery turned kidnapping prompted Kelowna police presence

RCMP allege it was a targeted crime believed to be linked to the drug trade

Three Revelstoke athletes competing in Canada Winter Games

Three Revelstoke athletes will be competing in the Canada Winter Games in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canada’s flag turns 54 today

The maple leaf design by George Stanley made its first appearance Feb. 15, 1965

Workshop with ‘accent reduction’ training cancelled at UBC

The workshop was cancelled the same day as an email was sent out to international students

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual touching

Accuser went to police, interviewed by Britian’s Daily Telegraph

Syrian refugee responds to racism in Canada

Guest columnist Mustafa Zaqrit

Lower Mainland boy shot with pellet gun

Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

Okanagan firefighters respond to emergency call for own member

Oliver firefighters found out who the call was for when they arrived on the scene

An Okanagan strip club crawls back into the spotlight

This cat has nine lives.

Highway 97 rock slide north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

Costs of road work so far estimated at between $300,000 and $350,000

Valentine’s Day stabbing in Kamloops

A 21-year-old man is facing charges; the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Most Read