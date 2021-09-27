Alcohol suspected in Oliver tractor rollover that sent man to hospital

Air ambulance took the tractor driver to Kelowna hospital

This photo was taken after the driver of this tractor was rescued and an air ambulance took the patient to hospital Sunday. (Oliver Fire)

Oliver RCMP suspect alcohol may have been a factor in a tractor rollover that left its driver in serious condition in Oliver Sunday evening.

A farm tractor driver was taken to hospital by air ambulance after his vehicle rolled over, pinning him inside.

Oliver Fire Department and RCMP responded to the accident at 5:50 p.m. when it went off the road on Highway 97 near Bettison Road.

Quick work by rescue crews helped stabilize the tractor and assist BC Ambulance with removing the driver from underneath the tractor, said Oliver Fire Department.

Paramedics dispatched an air ambulance which was able to land in a nearby orchard.

The tractor driver was alert and responsive to crews during the rescue, said Oliver Fire. The tractor driver was taken to Kelowna General Hospital for further assessment.

Highway 97 was closed in that area for about an hour.

