The fire was estimated at 2 km in size Saturday at 7 p.m. Photo BC Wildfire Service

Oliver Mountain blaze believed to be human-caused

A wildfire that sparked Saturday evening in Oliver is believed to be human caused, according to Nicole Bonnett, information officer for Kamloops Fire Centre.

As of 7 p.m. the fire was two hectares in size, but did not threaten any structures, she said.

As the fire is within Oliver’s boundaries, BC Wildfire responded to support the Oliver Fire Department with ground crews, air tankers and a helicopter.

The fire is on Oliver Mountain, and reported to be near a cell tower, southwest of the city centre.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park considered being held
Next story
VIDEO: Early morning blaze pushes Keremeos fire resources to max

Just Posted

UPDATE: Sugar Mountain fire grown

BC Wildfire said this fire has since grown to about 170 hectares in size and is now considered a “fire of note”

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

The Nova Scotiables bringing more than just music to Revesltoke for Summer Street Fest 2018

Through high energy performances that go beyond simply playing the music, The… Continue reading

Revelstoke musician tackles modern Canadian identity in new album

Over the last couple years Revelstoke artist Bruce Thomas has been exploring… Continue reading

Update: Structures still at risk from Snowy Mountain fire

While the Snowy Mountain wildfire continues to rage, crews are actioning two new fires

Trudeau met by protesters, supporters while visiting B.C. forestry centre

“I just wanted to say what a pleasure it is to be here today with all of you.”

Oliver Mountain blaze believed to be human-caused

A wildfire that sparked Saturday evening in Oliver is believed to be… Continue reading

BC Wildfire responds to two fires near Tulameen

Remote community hosting event that attracts thousands

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

UPDATE: Monte Lake fire grows to 60 hectares

It is one of seven fires of note in the area.

Wildfire south of Princeton is 80 per cent contained

BC Wildfire continues to work on the Placer Mountain wildfire

Ultra marathon Fatdog 120 runs away from wildfires

One of the country’s most elite ultra marathons will take a new… Continue reading

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Dog fights among the most common reasons for emergency vet visits

A Saturday afternoon run with the dog turned into a nightmare for… Continue reading

Most Read