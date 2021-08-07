RCMP logo

Oliver RCMP escort woman home after being stalked

The woman called RCMP after receiving multiple uninvited advances from an older man

A young woman thanked Oliver RCMP after they assisted her home on Thursday night (Aug. 5).

The woman called the RCMP after receiving uninvited advances from an older man while she was shopping at the No Frills in Oliver, who then continued to follow her as she walking away from the store, according to Oliver RCMP commander Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

The RCMP drove the young woman home, and attempted to locate the man but were unable to find and speak with him.

The man was described as a Caucasian man with white hair and a beard, a thick but not fat build and a dark tan. He was dressed at the time in a yellow collared shirt with beige shorts and was driving a silver car.

The incident is currently under investigation, with video surveillance being reviewed from local stores.

