On-duty Vancouver cop facing dangerous driving charges after cyclist hit

The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries

A Vancouver police officer is facing a charge of dangerous driving while on duty following an incident last May.

The BC Prosecution Service says that Const. Luke Bokenfohr was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm in relation to an incident on May 18, 2018.

The province’s police watchdog, which recommended charges to the prosecution service, said they stemmed from a collision between a police vehicle and a cyclist at the corner of West 46 Avenue and Oak Street at about 10 p.m.

The female cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

As the matter is currently with the Crown, the IIO will not be making any additional comment about the facts of the case at this time.

