One day cat cafe comes to Lake Country

The Lake Country Art Gallery will host the adoption event

The Lake Country Art Gallery is going to the cats for a special adoption event.

The Okanagan Humane Society will be bringing cats and kittens who are looking for their forever homes to the art gallery.

READ MORE: Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 4 cat lovers can stop by and pay the $2 cover charge to play and draw the four legged guests as they meet their new families.

The society will also be accepting donations and will be selling tote bags.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.