One dead after rockslide crashes into South Okanagan house

The 81-year-old man is believed to have been outside when the rockslide hit his house

An 81-year-old man has died after a rock slide crashed into his house near Okanagan Falls, emergency officials say.

Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Oliver couldn’t give many details, but he said the fire department responded to a property on Green Lake Road at about noon on Sunday.

He said the property was north of the hill that takes the road up to the wineries and Green Lake.

The department arrived to assist paramedics Sunday, and the B.C. Coroners Service was on scene by the time fire crews arrived.

Police later confirmed the incident, saying RCMP got the report at 9:17 a.m. Sunday morning that a rockslide blocking Green Lake Road.

“On police attendance, officers observed a large boulder on the road as well as a deceased male on the property above the road. Large boulders around property appeared to have just comedown the hill and it was evident the residence had been struck,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in an email.

“It is believed the homeowner had been outside when he was struck by the falling boulder.”

The man, pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified.

