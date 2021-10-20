One person was killed in a residential fire Oct. 19, 2021, in a mobile home in the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road. (City of Vernon)

One person was killed in a residential fire Oct. 19, 2021, in a mobile home in the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road. (City of Vernon)

One dead in Vernon house fire

Firefighters unable to resuscitate person removed from Okanagan Landing Road home

One person is dead after a house fire in a Vernon neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 6900 block of Okanagan Landing Road around 11:45 p.m. after getting reports of smoke coming from a mobile home just a few blocks east of Fire Station 2.

When they arrived at the Okanagan Terrace Mobile Home Park, heavy smoke and flames were visible and crews began knocking down the fire from outside.

Firefighters were able to get inside when additional resources arrived on scene. Then they were able to extinguish the fire and make sure it didn’t spread to other parts of the home.

One person was located and removed from the home. Efforts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There was significant smoke and fire damage inside the home,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “The home’s close proximity to the fire station helped significantly. Older mobile homes can become heavily involved with fire and fill with smoke quickly. The fast response and actions of the crews kept the fire contained to a single property.”

The fire chief extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased on behalf of VFRS and offered his thanks to first responders who made best efforts to revive the residents.

“The outcome of this incident is incredibly tragic,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terlesk said.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are also with our first responder family and others impacted by this tragedy.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown but is not believed to be criminal in nature.

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
RCMP search for robbers who allegedly threatened Penticton business with bear spray
Next story
BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is requiring that all staff, volunteers and contractors be vaccinated. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring staff to be vaccinated

Tanya Roche (right), with her grandmother Helen Kunz, who died in 2019. In honour of her grandma, Roche, a rare O-negative blood type, donates blood every October. (Contributed)
Revelstoke woman makes Okanagan trip to donate blood in honour of grandma

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A Canadian has collected over 11,300 different cans of Coca Cola

Celine Rytz made an ink print of the cub’s paw. (Contributed-Celine Rytz)
Bear cub dies after being hit by car in Revelstoke