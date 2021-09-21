One dead in Vernon shooting

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP stopped a 2008 Kia Sportage that looks like this Monday, Sept. 20, believed to be involved in a shooting. (RCMP)

Man arrested in Armstrong after police scour for suspect vehicle

One person is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting in Vernon Monday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 with reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area.

Search for the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a dead person in the 4500 block of Enderby Road.

The vehicle, a blue 2008 Kia Sportage was located near Armstrong through coordinated efforts between Vernon RCMP, a police helicopter and the emergency response team. A police vehicle was damaged by the suspect vehicle but no injuries resulted.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate the incident.

The identity of the deceased will not be released as police continue to investigate and notify next of kin, S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Tuesday.

“At this time, we believe that the man arrested and the deceased person were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”

